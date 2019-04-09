Kathleen Jacobson

Obituary

MONONA - Kathleen Jacobson, 68, of Monona, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.
Funeral services will be 11?a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Monona, with a visitation from 9-11?a.m. before services. Burial will follow at Monona Cemetery.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, is assisting the family.
Funeral Home
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 W Center St
Monona, IA 52159
(563) 539-2170
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.