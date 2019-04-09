MONONA - Kathleen Jacobson, 68, of Monona, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse, Wis.
Funeral services will be 11?a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Living Faith United Methodist Parish, Monona, with a visitation from 9-11?a.m. before services. Burial will follow at Monona Cemetery.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, is assisting the family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 9, 2019