AURORA - Kay L. Hayes, 78, of Aurora, died Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Kay Louise Everly was born on March 13, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Cecil E. and Edna (Smith) Everly. The family moved to Iowa where Kay received her education at Volga.
Kay was married to Henry Hayes. Henry died on July 2, 1991. Kay was a homemaker. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, making dolls and baby blankets, fishing, cooking and baking.
Kay is survived by her companion Cecil Hawkins of Aurora; brother Melvin Everly of Clarksville; 2 sisters, June (Robert) Blue of Wadena and Carol Blue (Don Clark) of Tiffon, Georgia and nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Henry and two brothers, Gordon Everly and Loren Everly.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 20, 2019