AURORA - Kay L. Hayes, 78, of Aurora, died Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.

Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with the Rev. Margaret Yackel-Juleen officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Tuesday and for one hour before the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 614 Oelwein, Iowa 50662.

Kay Louise Everly was born on March 13, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Cecil E. and Edna (Smith) Everly. The family moved to Iowa where Kay received her education at Volga.

Kay was married to Henry Hayes. Henry died on July 2, 1991. Kay was a homemaker. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, making dolls and baby blankets, fishing, cooking and baking.

Kay is survived by her companion Cecil Hawkins of Aurora; brother Melvin Everly of Clarksville; 2 sisters, June (Robert) Blue of Wadena and Carol Blue (Don Clark) of Tiffon, Georgia and nieces and nephews.

