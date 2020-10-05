Jan. 29, 1928 - Oct. 4, 2020
MANCHESTER - Kenneth Edward Bruggeman, 92, of Manchester, formerly of Delhi, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home,Manchester. He was born Jan. 29, 1928, in Petersburg, to Edward and Emma (Dingbaum) Bruggeman. He hauled milk, did trucking and worked at Henderson manufacturing Company for 30-plus years. Survivors include four sisters, Lou Mae Funke, Martha Huber, Rosie Lyness, and Dori (Jim) Corcoran; nieces and nephews.
Private Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, Oct. 6, at St. John Catholic Church in Delhi, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. Interment is in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.