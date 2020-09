Sept. 17, 2020

FAYETTE - Kenneth J. Miller, 94, of Fayette, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.

Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in West Union.

Funeral service will be 10?a.m. Tuesday, at the West Union United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rick Berns as the officiant. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery, with military rites.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store