Feb. 16, 1940 - Oct. 29, 2020
EDGEWOOD - Kenneth Lee Aulwes, 80, of Edgewood, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Guttenberg Care Center. He was born Feb. 16, 1940, in Guttenberg, to Irene (Schroeder) Aulwes. Marriage: Oct. 18, 1958 to Kay Hess (d. 2014). Survivors include seven children, Tim, Connie, Cathy, Lonnie, Becky, Joni, Brad, 37 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, with Linda Hauschild officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Harmony Cemetery, Garber.
Visitation is 3-6?p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the funeral home. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are requested at the funeral home.
