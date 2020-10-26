Oct. 1, 1940 - Oct. 22, 2020
HOPKINTON - Kenneth Raymond Smith, 80, of Hopkinton, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Kenneth Raymond Smith; "Kenny," "Smitty," "Pete," or "Curly" as he was often called, was born Oct. 1, 1940, to Clarence and Bernadette (McElmeel) Smith. Marriage: to Catherine "Cathy" Rink on Oct. 23, 1965 (d. Oct. 2, 2020). He was a lifelong area farmer. Survivors include six children, Kim, Mike, Cory, Jackie, Nick, Holly, and 15 grandchildren.
Private family graveside funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Hopkinton City Cemetery, with the Rev. John Kremer officiating. A visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. A celebration of his life sharing time will be at 6:30?p.m. led by Mark Smith.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended at both the funeral home and at the cemetery.