Kenneth Vagts Obituary
ELDORADO - Kenneth Vagts, 86, of Eldorado, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, and one hour before services at the church Saturday.
Funeral services will be 10:30?a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church, with the Rev. Ginny Olson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, with military rites.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 7, 2020
