MANCHESTER - Larry Dean Hillier, 71, of Manchester, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He was born Aug. 1, 1947, in Manchester, to Warren and Mona (Haley) Hillier. Military: U.S. Army. Marriage: to Irene Sweaney, June 1971, later divorced. Survivors: 2 children, 3 grandchildren, 4 siblings, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service with military rites: 10?a.m. Friday, April 12, Manchester United Methodist Church, with inurnment at a later date. Visitation: 3-7?p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Apr. 9, 2019