LAMONT - LaVern William Koch was born June 5, 1932 at Raeville, Nebraska the son of John and Marie Recker Koch. He attended Catholic school in Raeville and even stayed with the nuns during the week going home on weekends. The family moved to Lamont, Iowa where LaVern graduated from Lamont High School.

LaVern was united in marriage to Colleen Schlumbohm on Aug. 10, 1954. To this union were born six children: Elaine, Doris, Karen, Ann, Larry, and Steve. LaVern worked for International Harvester in Moline for a short time before coming to work for the Aurora Coop. They lived in a modest "chicken coop" while farming the Downer's farm. In 1955 they moved to the Schlumbohm family farm where they raised their large family. After a tragic car accident in 1988 Colleen died.

LaVern married Mary Thole on Oct. 6, 1990. He always loved the farm and his John Deere equipment. He said you could smell the dirt. After retiring he still spent most days at the farm. He loved to ride his four wheeler, picking up cans in the ditch even though his back hurt. He and Mary spent 28 winters in Florida. The warmer weather and all the social life. He liked flea marketing, clocks, collecting tractors of all sizes, picking strawberries, and playing cards. He was known for having bought an entire garage sale.

LaVern Koch, 86, entered into his eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home.

Survivors include his wife Mary of Lamont; his six children: Elaine (Ken) Westin of Fredericksburg; Doris (Alan) Flexenhar of West Des Moines; Karen Meyers of Strawberry Point; Ann (Jerry) Flexenhar of Winthrop; Larry (Chelley) of Aurora; and Steve (Becky) of Oelwein; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and 3 on the way; He is also survived by 2 stepchildren: Linda (Jim) Mathews of Seminole, Fla.; and Rozanne (Bill) Dallenback of Volga City; 4 step grandchildren, 9 step great grandchildren; his sister Marilyn (Jim) Welter of Masonville; sisters-in-law: Kathy Koch of Oelwein; Verna Koch of Lamont; Lois (Charles) Tempus of Aurora, and Fran (Gay) Bowden of West Union.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Colleen; one sister Dacia Ward; four brothers: Vince, Florian, Jerome, and James Koch; and his son-in-law Dan Meyers.

Funeral services will be 10:30?a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Strawberry Point with Father John Hougen officiating. Music provided by Jake and Brandon Carpenter. Casketbearers will be grandchildren: Nathan Meyers, Mandy Flinn, Billy Meyers, Alan Westin, Colin Koch, Logan Flexsenhar, Caleb Koch, and Tony Koch. Honorary bearers: Melissa Flexsenhar, Angie Mellick, Chelsey Moellers, Megan Flexsenhar, and Caileye Boock. Following the services lunch will be held in the church downstairs followed by interment in St. Albert's Cemetery at Lamont, Iowa.

Visitation will all be held at the church in Strawberry Point, from 4-7?p.m. Monday with a vigil service at 7?p.m. and after 10?a.m. Tuesday. The Fawcett Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

