Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
125 W Main St
Ossian, IA 52161
(563) 532-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Bushman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Arthur Bushman

Send Flowers
LaVerne Arthur Bushman Obituary
OSSIAN - LaVerne Arthur Bushman, 95, of Ossian, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at his home in Ossian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11?a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, with the Rev. Robert Gross as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8?p.m. with a 4?p.m. rosary Wednesday, Aug.21, at the church and one-hour visitation before Mass Thursday.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.