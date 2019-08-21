|
|
|
OSSIAN - LaVerne Arthur Bushman, 95, of Ossian, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at his home in Ossian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11?a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Ossian, with the Rev. Robert Gross as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8?p.m. with a 4?p.m. rosary Wednesday, Aug.21, at the church and one-hour visitation before Mass Thursday.
Schmitz-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Ossian, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 21, 2019