OELWEIN - Larry Chapman, 75, of Oelwein, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Oran Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Lawrence Paul Chapman was born in Oelwein on Oct. 17, 1943, to parents Lawrence William and June Eleanor (Bowers) Chapman. Larry graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1962. He was a longtime farmer and auto mechanic.
Larry was a family man who loved many things, including fresh strawberries, pears and peaches, plow days, making hay, mechanic work, tractor rides, class reunions and spending time with his family and close friends. Larry did things his own way!
Left to celebrate Larry's life is his brother Dick (Mary) Chapman of Oelwein; his sister Eleanor (Dave Adams) Ritter of Oelwein; his niece Angela Fernandez of Watertown, NY; his step-niece Kimmie (Brian) McGraw of Cedar Rapids; special friends: Jeanette and Larry Lillibridge, and Mark and Rita Hillman, as well as many more close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Mitchell Chapman.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 7, 2019