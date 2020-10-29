Oct. 27, 2020

CLERMONT - LeAnna Jane Hulbert, 92, of Clermont, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Stoney Brook in West Union.

A public graveside service will be 2?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at God's Acres Cemetery in Clermont.

Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing are necessary. Persons should bring a chair if you would like to sit at the service.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, is assisting the family with arrangements.

