LeAnna Jane Hulbert
Oct. 27, 2020
CLERMONT - LeAnna Jane Hulbert, 92, of Clermont, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Stoney Brook in West Union.
A public graveside service will be 2?p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at God's Acres Cemetery in Clermont.
Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing are necessary. Persons should bring a chair if you would like to sit at the service.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 29, 2020.
