MANCHESTER - Lee Gerald Prindle, 47, of Manchester, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City. He was born April 10, 1972, in Manchester, to LeRoy and Delpha (Cole) Prindle. Military: United States Naval Reserve. Survivors: mother Delpha (James) Ostrander, 2 daughters, Jordan and Emmalee, a grandson, 3 stepdaughters and 6 step-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military rites: 11?a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Greenwood Cemetery in Masonville, with the Rev. Mary Green officiating.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, is assisting the family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 5, 2019