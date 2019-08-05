Home

Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Lee Gerald Prindle


1972 - 2019
Lee Gerald Prindle Obituary
MANCHESTER - Lee Gerald Prindle, 47, of Manchester, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital in Iowa City. He was born April 10, 1972, in Manchester, to LeRoy and Delpha (Cole) Prindle. Military: United States Naval Reserve. Survivors: mother Delpha (James) Ostrander, 2 daughters, Jordan and Emmalee, a grandson, 3 stepdaughters and 6 step-grandchildren.
Graveside service with military rites: 11?a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Greenwood Cemetery in Masonville, with the Rev. Mary Green officiating.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, is assisting the family.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Aug. 5, 2019
