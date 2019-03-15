Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leigh Roger Erickson. View Sign

WADENA - Roger Erickson, 79, of Wadena, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union. Leigh Roger, son of Johnny and TeoLena (Olson) Erickson was born May 23, 1939 in Elkader, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Roger attended Wadena School and graduated in 1957. After graduation he attended one year of business school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He then came home and farmed with his dad.

On Feb. 15, 1964 Roger was united in marriage with Joyce Bushkofsky at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga. They made their home on the family farm located on the Wadena-Volga road, where they lived and raised their family for 41 years. In 2006, they moved into Wadena.

All his life, Roger was a farmer and always had cattle around him. Roger especially liked spring time, when the new calves were born. Until recently he went to the farm daily to check on his cattle. Many great memories from our life there! Roger enjoyed fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Roger is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; 4 sons, Brian (Patti) of Sioux City, Roger (Leta) of Wadena, Darin (Julie) of Minneapolis, Galen (Emie Yiannaka) of Lincoln, Neb.; 1 daughter, Anita (Chad Lerch) Franklin of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren, Bradley Erickson, David Erickson, Jack Erickson, Owen Erickson, Elizabeth Erickson, Eleas Erickson, Adonis Erickson, Trey (Cally) Sparks, Garrett Franklin and Ben Lerch; 2 great-grandchildren, Ryder and Maddyn Sparks; 2 sisters, Mary Lou Loeb of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Joyce (Dave) Munson of Weatherby, Mo.; 4 sisters-in-law, Dorothy Bushkofsky, Joan Bushkofsky, Marie Bushkofsky and Juleen Every; brothers-in-law, Norman Erickson and Ron Bushkofsky; and many nieces and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and TeoLena Erickson; one brother, Carl Erickson on May 7, 2017; brothers-in-law, Robert Bushkofsky, Loren Bushkofsky, Leland Every and Bob Loeb; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Erickson.

Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Volga, and one hour before services Saturday.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the church in Volga. Burial will follow at Wadena Cemetery. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elgin, is helping the family with arrangements.



