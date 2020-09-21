April 29, 1955 - Sept. 16, 2020
WATERLOO - Leland D. Parker, 65, of Waterloo, and formerly of Oelwein, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Pillar of Cedar Valley (formerly Country View Care Center) in Waterloo, after a brief illness.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Leland Dwight Parker was born April 29, 1955 in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Howard and Lois Winifred (Hunt) Parker. He graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1973. Leland proudly served in the United States Navy from August 1973 to July 1977. He spent most of his enlistment as a boilerman on the USS Forrestal out of Norfolk, Virginia. Leland was united in marriage to Deborah Doggett and to this union three children were born. They later divorced. Leland was employed for many years by the city of Cedar Rapids in the water purifying department. He was a member of the First Christian Church.
Leland is survived by his three children: Zachary Parker of Marion, Jennifer (Scott) Solar of Faribault, Minnesota and Katelyn Parker of Marion; one granddaughter Paige Solar; and two sisters: Susan (Allen) Bodley of Hawkeye and Marian (Robert) Brandenburg of Manhattan, Kansas.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: David M. Parker in infancy and Douglas H. Parker.