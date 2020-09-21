1/1
Leland Dwight Parker
1955 - 2020
April 29, 1955 - Sept. 16, 2020
WATERLOO - Leland D. Parker, 65, of Waterloo, and formerly of Oelwein, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Pillar of Cedar Valley (formerly Country View Care Center) in Waterloo, after a brief illness.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Leland Dwight Parker was born April 29, 1955 in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Howard and Lois Winifred (Hunt) Parker. He graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1973. Leland proudly served in the United States Navy from August 1973 to July 1977. He spent most of his enlistment as a boilerman on the USS Forrestal out of Norfolk, Virginia. Leland was united in marriage to Deborah Doggett and to this union three children were born. They later divorced. Leland was employed for many years by the city of Cedar Rapids in the water purifying department. He was a member of the First Christian Church.
Leland is survived by his three children: Zachary Parker of Marion, Jennifer (Scott) Solar of Faribault, Minnesota and Katelyn Parker of Marion; one granddaughter Paige Solar; and two sisters: Susan (Allen) Bodley of Hawkeye and Marian (Robert) Brandenburg of Manhattan, Kansas.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: David M. Parker in infancy and Douglas H. Parker.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
September 21, 2020
I have a lot of great memories of running around with Leland during our high school years. Some of those rides on the back of his motorcycle were well let's just say we got to our destination quickly! Sorry to hear of his passing. Condolences to the family.
Randy Sharff
Friend
September 21, 2020
He welcomed me into the family with open arms & a big smile when I married his nephew in 1995. I always enjoyed his sense of humor. He was a fantastic Uncle to me.
Sandra & Robert (Aaron) Brandenburg
Family
September 21, 2020
My sympathy to Leland's family. I was a classmate of his at Oelwein High. He was always a very kind, caring, and good-hearted person. May your memories of Leland bring comfort and peace.
Susan (Lehs) Oline
September 21, 2020
Sending Deepest Sympathy to Leland's Family,He was always kind,we were in his graduating class of 73
Bill and Robin Rosenstiel
September 20, 2020
I remember how Lee loved sitting on the floor with our kids and building block towers so that they could knock them down again and again. He also enjoyed gardening, swimming, motorcycling, camping, building an elaborate pond for Koi fish, and general tinkering and home improvement projects; he was always busy. I am comforted knowing Lee is now at peace in the arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Deb Parker
Family
September 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Leland’s passing. We went to school together from Central Elementary to being in the same home room in junior high and high school, graduating in 1973. I remember him as friendly, helpful and soft spoken in those days. May he Rest In Peace. Sending my sympathy to his family.
Sue (Proctor) Frost
Classmate
September 20, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember Leland as very quiet in school...but always very nice & always very polite.
Barbara Nagel (Kisner)
Classmate
September 20, 2020
Very sorry to hear of LD’s passing. We were friends through First Christian Church and were in the same class in school. I have many good memories of him from those years. I extend my sympathies to the family.
Dennis Ohl
Classmate
