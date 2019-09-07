|
|
OELWEIN - Leminda Waite-Bass, 47, of Oelwein, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the
Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family or to the Benefit of Leminda Waite-Bass at any Veridian Credit Union. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Leminda Jo Waite-Bass was born July 29, 1972 in Oelwein to parents Greg and Kathie (Latham) Waite. She graduated from Anamosa High School with the class of 1990. In October of 2006, Mindie was united in marriage with Jerry Bass in Oelwein. She had been employed with H&R Block of Oelwein.
Mindie always saw the positive side of everything. She was a very loving and caring person, a friend to many and always there for anyone in need. She had a contagious laugh that could be heard from far away and loved a good conversation.
Left to celebrate Mindie's life is her husband Jerry; her children: Derek Waite of Marion, Abbie Bass of Oelwein and Brian Bass of Oelwein; her father Greg Waite of Cedar Rapids; her siblings: Jody Westendorf of Oelwein, Jamie Westendorf of Oelwein, Jennifer Westendorf of Oelwein and Tessa (Ashley) Berry of Marion; her granddaughter Nevaeh Bass; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kathie Waite and her mother-in-law Betty Bass.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sept. 7, 2019