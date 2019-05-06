FAIRBANK - Leo Beierschmitt of Fairbank passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at MercyOne Senior Care in Oelwein at the age of 87.
Leo was born to Walter and Ann (Bohan) Beierschmitt on July 23, 1931 in Waterloo. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank in 1949. Leo married Barbara J. Koch of Waterloo on Nov. 7, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo. Leo was a fifth generation farmer and lived on the family farm his entire life. He was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Leo was a charter member and former Grand Knight of the Fairbank Knights of Columbus.
Leo is survived by one son, Greg (Lori) Beierschmitt of Fairbank; four daughters, Rosanne (Jerry) Kratoska of Waterloo, Linda (Rick) Fergin of Fox River Grove, Ill., Molly (Doug) Ely of Lake in the Hills, Ill., and Lisa Beierschmitt of Ames; five grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Smith of Sumner, Betsey (Brandon) Bush of Spring Valley, Minn., Allyssa Beierschmitt and her fiancé Shane Pape of Fairbank, Chanceler Beierschmitt (Kendra Vavroch) of Fairbank and Nicholas Ely of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Linda Beierschmitt and a niece, Karalee Beierschmitt both of Minnetonka, Minn.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara and his brother, Paul.
Funeral services will be 11?a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank. In-terment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 4-7?p.m. Tuesday, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 6, 2019