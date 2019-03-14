MANCHESTER - Leonard Edward Monaghan, 83, of Manchester, died peacefully with family by his side Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. A native of Monti, Leonard was born Jan. 25, 1936, to Francis and Anna (Flanagan) Monaghan. Military: U.S. Army – Germany. Marriage: to Shirley Gavin, July 7, 1962. She survives, along with their 7 children, 18 grandchildren, and a sister.
Mass of Christian Burial with military rites: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson. Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monti. Visitation: 2-7 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, with a 2 p.m. scripture service; 10 - 10:45 a.m. at the church Saturday. Memorial donations: Regional Medical Center Hospice or the Monti Community Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com.
