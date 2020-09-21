Sept. 18, 2020

WEST UNION - Lester E. Steffens, 90, of West Union, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be 4-7?p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union and one hour before services at the church Saturday.

There will be a drive-in funeral service at 10:30?a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, with the Rev. Ginny Olson as officiant. Attendees will remain in their cars and listen to the service on 99.5 FM. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, with military rites.

