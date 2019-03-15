Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Ira "Les" Kane. View Sign

KLINGER - Lester Ira Kane, 55, of Klinger, left this world Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1964 the son of Roger and Beverly (Pine) Kane.

He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1982. After graduation he joined the United States

Les is survived by Shelbi, his daughter Alyssa Kane, step-grandchild Eli Farringer Hickman, his father, Roger Kane of Fairbank, siblings Victor (Jean) Kane of Oelwein, Dexter Kane of Troy, Ill., and Trilby (Dan) Waschkat of Waverly; nieces and nephews Issac, Hallie, Tyler, Ciara, Spencer, Dori and Levi.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He was employed at Eagle Tannery for many years until they closed. Les then furthered his education graduating with honors from Hawkeye Community College with an Associate's Degree in Horticulture Science. Les was one of a kind and loved by all. His passion was working with the soil while tending to his numerous plants to construct his garden paradise. His yard was always masterfully decorated for the holidays especially Halloween. He deeply enjoyed caring for his pets and the love they returned to him.

Les had a deep compassion for people, showing up when they were in need, willing to help however he could. Even if only by telling a story to make them laugh. He enjoyed nothing more than to spend time with family and friends and taking a picture so he could reminisce at a later date.

A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Oran Community Center in Oran.

Online condolences can be left at

KLINGER - Lester Ira Kane, 55, of Klinger, left this world Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1964 the son of Roger and Beverly (Pine) Kane.He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1982. After graduation he joined the United States Army . He married and later divorced Lorrie Fecht; they were blessed with one child Alyssa Kane. He shared the last 15 years with his life partner Shelbi Hickman and their pets in their home in Klinger.Les is survived by Shelbi, his daughter Alyssa Kane, step-grandchild Eli Farringer Hickman, his father, Roger Kane of Fairbank, siblings Victor (Jean) Kane of Oelwein, Dexter Kane of Troy, Ill., and Trilby (Dan) Waschkat of Waverly; nieces and nephews Issac, Hallie, Tyler, Ciara, Spencer, Dori and Levi.He was preceded in death by his mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents.He was employed at Eagle Tannery for many years until they closed. Les then furthered his education graduating with honors from Hawkeye Community College with an Associate's Degree in Horticulture Science. Les was one of a kind and loved by all. His passion was working with the soil while tending to his numerous plants to construct his garden paradise. His yard was always masterfully decorated for the holidays especially Halloween. He deeply enjoyed caring for his pets and the love they returned to him.Les had a deep compassion for people, showing up when they were in need, willing to help however he could. Even if only by telling a story to make them laugh. He enjoyed nothing more than to spend time with family and friends and taking a picture so he could reminisce at a later date.A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Oran Community Center in Oran.Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close