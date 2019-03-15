KLINGER - Lester Ira Kane, 55, of Klinger, left this world Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 6, 1964 the son of Roger and Beverly (Pine) Kane.
He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1982. After graduation he joined the United States Army. He married and later divorced Lorrie Fecht; they were blessed with one child Alyssa Kane. He shared the last 15 years with his life partner Shelbi Hickman and their pets in their home in Klinger.
Les is survived by Shelbi, his daughter Alyssa Kane, step-grandchild Eli Farringer Hickman, his father, Roger Kane of Fairbank, siblings Victor (Jean) Kane of Oelwein, Dexter Kane of Troy, Ill., and Trilby (Dan) Waschkat of Waverly; nieces and nephews Issac, Hallie, Tyler, Ciara, Spencer, Dori and Levi.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He was employed at Eagle Tannery for many years until they closed. Les then furthered his education graduating with honors from Hawkeye Community College with an Associate's Degree in Horticulture Science. Les was one of a kind and loved by all. His passion was working with the soil while tending to his numerous plants to construct his garden paradise. His yard was always masterfully decorated for the holidays especially Halloween. He deeply enjoyed caring for his pets and the love they returned to him.
Les had a deep compassion for people, showing up when they were in need, willing to help however he could. Even if only by telling a story to make them laugh. He enjoyed nothing more than to spend time with family and friends and taking a picture so he could reminisce at a later date.
A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Oran Community Center in Oran.
