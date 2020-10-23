May 26, 1927 - Oct. 21, 2020
DUNDEE - Lois Marguerite Sedgwick, 93, of Dundee, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, from complications of Alzheimer's disease and Covid-19. She was born May 26, 1927, at Cass Township, Jones County, Iowa, to Harl and Florence (Day) Newhard. Marriage: April 3, 1954, to Clarence D. Sedgwick. He survives, along with four children, Sandra, Jane, Jill and Ricky, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, is assisting the family. Memorial donations can be sent in Lois's name to Alzheimer's Association
