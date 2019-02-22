Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OELWEIN - Lois M. Streich, 88, of Guttenberg and formerly of Oelwein, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at the Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, surrounded by her children.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church Monday.

Online obituary at

Lois Marie Deike was born July 22, 1930 in Waterloo. She was the daughter of Otto and Margaret (Sikert) Deike. She married LaVerne Streich on Nov. 14, 1952; he preceded her in death on April 15, 2004. Lois was a homemaker and later become a kindergarten teacher at Starmont School District. Lois enjoyed crocheting, sewing, knitting, crafts, traveling, and being with her family.

Survivors include: her daughters, Deborah (John) Byatt of Cook Islands; Mary Streich (Dave Brown) of Guttenberg; Rebecca (Mark) Ryan of Dubuque; her son, John (Tawn) Streich of Des Moines; her grandchildren, Denise (Dan) Fisher, Rachel Ryan, Tessa and Tori Streich; and her great grandchildren, Dax and Degan Fisher.

Her parents, husband and her son, David, preceded her in death along with her only sister, Bernice, and two brothers Don and Elmer.

May her memory be blessed among us.

