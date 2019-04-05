Obituary Guest Book View Sign

OELWEIN - Lori Lynne Ernst, 61, of Oelwein passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Visitation will be from 3-7?p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before services Monday at the church.

Services will begin at 10:30?a.m. Monday, April 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established.

Lori L. Ernst was born Feb. 23, 1958 in Oelwein, Iowa the daughter of Leslie "Les" and Betty (Jensen) Ohl. Lori grew up in Oelwein and graduated from Oelwein High School with the class of 1976. On Oct. 15, 1977 she was united in marriage with Rick Ernst at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. She was employed her entire working life in the Oelwein area as a business manager for several different business. When she wasn't hard at work, she enjoyed her time with family, especially Rick and her two sons Alex and Chris and her dog Gracie. She was an avid fan of Iowa State Cyclone sports; she enjoyed gardening, collecting art prints, helping others in need and just enjoying life to the fullest. Lori gave as generously in death, as she did in life by donating through the Iowa Donor Network. She was a special person and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Lori leaves behind her two sons: Alex Ernst of Ames and Chris (Aunna) Ernst of Cedar Rapids; her siblings: Brad (Cheryl) Ohl of Strawberry Point, Dana (Dave) Meyers of Oelwein and Denise (Mark) Ballo of Ankeny; her parents: Les (Marge Downs) Ohl of Strawberry Point and Betty Ohl of Oelwein; and several nieces and nephews.

