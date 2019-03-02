OELWEIN - Lucille Fern Gantt, 84, of Oelwein, died Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center – Waterloo. She was born Jan. 10, 1935 in Omaha, Neb., to Levi James and May Beatrice (Kerr) Graham. Marriages: to Glen Brown and later divorced; to Raymond Gantt and later divorced. Survivors: her son James Brown of Texas, 5 siblings including Diane Graham of Arlington, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 2, 2019