WATERLOO - Luella P. Carey, 90, of Waterloo, formerly of Oelwein, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Black Hawk Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Oelwein, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Stune Carey. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Oelwein, and was employed with Kerwins Men's Clothing and Baum Clothing in Oelwein. She provided home health care at Carey's Convalescent Home.
Survivors include: nieces and nephews; special nephew, Richard (JoAnn) Carey; special nieces, Angie (David) Schluetter, Brooke (Jim) Flood, and Sue (Ray) Mahoney; a great-nephew, Kevin Carey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Francis Carey and Hubert Carey; and a sister, Amelia Carey.
Celebration of Life services will take place at a later date at Black Hawk Nursing and Rehab Center, Waterloo, with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Luella's family would like to express special thanks to her Black Hawk Nursing and Rehab Center family and Unity Point Hospice.
