HAZLETON - Margaret L. Prahm Kephart, 96, of Hazleton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Allen-UnityPoint Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born May 1, 1923, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis Wilbur and Helen R. (Netcott) Main. She graduated from high school in Independence with the class of 1941. On Sept. 9, 1941, she and Harold Dale Prahm were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence. He preceded her in death in 1999. On May 19, 2000, she and Ralph Edward Kephart were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Hazleton.
She was a bookkeeper for several area businesses before she retired. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hazleton. She enjoyed painting and gardening. She was known to invite guests out to view her garden of flowers and vegetables. Ralph was a member of a blue grass band, The Hootenanny, and after their marriage, she joined and played along.
She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Ralph Kephart, 3 nephews, Dale (Martha) Main of McKees Rock, PA, Roger (Carol) Main of Webster City, and Pat (Darla) Otto of Broken Arrow, OK, 1 niece, Beverly Swift of Des Moines, and 2 stepsons, Ralph W. (Charlotte) Kephart of Anamosa, and Dean (Mark Tazik) Kephart of Minneapolis, MN.
In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be 10?a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the White Funeral Home in Independence with the Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery.
Friends may call for visitation from 4-6?p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 28, 2019