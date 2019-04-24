Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Young "Peggy" (Prichard) Darland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRESCO - Marguerite "Peggy" Young (Prichard) Darland passed away at the Accura Health Care facility in Cresco, on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born on April 18, 1923 in Storm Lake, Iowa, daughter of William Harry Prichard and Elsie Mae Young. She attended schools in her hometown, graduating from high school in 1940. She then attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She married Jack LeMarr Darland, Sr. in Hannibal, Missouri on Nov. 24, 1942. She spent many years as a homemaker, then later returned to college and completed a degree in Library Science. She worked as an elementary teacher, a substitute teacher, and as a school librarian until she retired in 1985.

She spent many years volunteering

in the Cresco United Methodist Church

as a Sunday school teacher and church librarian and was a long-time member of PEO and the Howard County Historical Society.

Peggy was a much loved mother and community member. She enjoyed golfing, camping, canoeing, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, volunteering, card and board games - she was a master bridge player - but loved her large family most of all. She spent a lifetime helping anyone she could. She had a loving and vivacious personality who rarely met a person she didn't like nor said an unkind word about another.

The family would like to thank her wonderful caregivers at Evans Assisted Living and Accura Care Center.

She is survived by: four sons; Michael LeMarr (Barbara), Hazleton, Timothy Richard (Marilyn), Independence, Jack LeMarr Jr. (Robin), Cedar Falls, Patrick Daniel, Cresco; and one daughter, Polly Suntken (David), Clear Lake; grandchildren; Michael Suntken (Stacey),Wakefield, Mass., Jason Darland, Bonita Springs, Fla., Justin Stensrud, Rochester, Minn., Chris Suntken (Jodi),

Mason City, Thomas Darland, Oelwein, Scott Suntken (Erin), Woodbury,

Minn., Jacci Darland, Manchester, Tyler Darland (Becky), Cresco, Sommer Darland, Des Moines, Liberty Darland, Cedar Falls, Ian Darland, Virginia Beach, Va.; a brother-in-law, Bill Darland (Nancy), Town and Country, Mo.; great-grandchildren; Kylinne and Addilyn Meyers, Michael J Darland; Bennett and Jace Suntken, Riley and Shea Suntken, Vivian and Louis Suntken; Brennan Van Dyke, Kaelyn, Kynslee, Kierra, and Kylah Darland; a few cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, George Harry Darland; a grandson, Kyle Patrick Darland; and her sisters; Patty (Bedell/Stull), Janet (Titsworth), her twin Polly (Slife) and Anita (Martin).

Services will be 11?a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Cresco United Methodist Church, Cresco, with visitation an hour before the service at the church.

