MANCHESTER - Marilyn Babette Brown, 93, of Strawberry Point, formerly of Manchester, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home. She was born June 3, 1925, in Sterling, Illinois, to Harry and Anna (Beveroth) Blakeslee of Lanark, Illinois. Marriage: to Lloyd Brown, June 5, 1946. Survivors: 2 daughters, 2 sons, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 1 sister, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held in August. Memorials may be directed to the Brown/Salkowski Family, 3019 G Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 15, 2019