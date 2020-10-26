Oct. 23, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Marilyn J. Higdon, 86, of Independence, died Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with Pastor John Sheda officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Visitation: 4-7?p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30?a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. The family asks those in attendance wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by mail, text or phone.