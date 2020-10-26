1/
Marilyn J. Higdon
Oct. 23, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Marilyn J. Higdon, 86, of Independence, died Friday morning, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral service will be 10:30?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, with Pastor John Sheda officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Visitation: 4-7?p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30?a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. The family asks those in attendance wear a mask at the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by mail, text or phone.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
