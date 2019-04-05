WEST UNION - Marjorie Marilyn Strudthoff, 85, of West Union, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in West Union.
Marjorie Marilyn was born Oct. 14, 1933 to Glen and Elizabeth (Erickson) Minger in Wadena, Iowa. She attended Oelwein High School, Upper Iowa University, and graduated from nursing school in Rochester, Minnesota.
Marjorie was united in marriage with William Strudthoff on June 23, 1956 in Fayette. She began working in 1956 as a nurse for Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and worked there for 41 years. After retiring, Marjorie served on the hospital board and on the Prairie View Management, Inc. Board.
She was a dedicated volunteer and received the community health award from the West Union Chamber of Commerce in 2009, and the Governor's Volunteer Award in 2003 for her work with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program. Marjorie also was involved in the local Rosary Society, Garden Club, and the Merryville Social Club.
Marjorie is survived by her children, David (Denise) Strudthoff of Stoddard, Wis., Paul Strudthoff of West Union, Kim (Kelly) Anderson of Orlando, Fla., and Michelle (Karim Ait Hmid) Libby of Vancouver, Canada; two grandchildren, Faith Libby and Roan Libby; and one sister, Arlene O'Loughlin of La Crosse, Wis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bill Strudthoff, and two brothers, Dale and Bob Minger.
Marjorie was devoted to helping others, with a particular interest in helping foster care children. The family requests memorials be directed to support the Four Oaks foster care system. https://iowafosterandadoption.org/ways-to-support/
Visitation will be 4 to 7?p.m. with a 4?p.m. rosary and a 6:45?p.m. scripture service on Friday, April 12, at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10?a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Holy Name Catholic Church in West Union, with the Rev. Don Komboh as the celebrant. Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.
