POSTVILLE - Mark Zieman, 74, of rural Postville, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Fellowship Hall, Postville, and one hour before services at the church Wednesday.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Lynn Noel as the officiant. Burial will follow at Postville Cemetery.
Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville, is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sept. 9, 2019