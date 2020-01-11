|
ELKADER - Marlene Ella Doerring, 82, of Elkader, and formerly of Garnavillo, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Elkader Care Center.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf, with the Rev. Marshall Hahn officiating. Burial will follow in Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery, Farmersburg.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church Monday.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 11, 2020