CHANDLER, Ariz. - Marlys F. Dierks, 77, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 in Chandler Regional Hospital, Chandler, Ariz., following a heart attack.
Marlys was born in Sumner, Iowa on Jan. 18, 1942 to Sam and Lydia (Becker) Johnson. She graduated from Sumner High School in 1960. After graduation, she worked for Nelson Insurance Co. in Sumner.
On Aug. 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to John W. Dierks at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Marlys and John raised two sons, Mike and Tom, both of Chandler.
After moving to Arizona in 1974, she was employed by the Chandler School District in the food service department for 34 years.
Marlys had a great love and talent when it came to her quilting and sewing. She was very dedicated to her prayer shawl group at church and spoke about it often, crocheting many prayer shawls for those in need. She spent the last few years making complete sets (over 350) of American Girl doll clothes for all the present and future little girls in the family. Marlys' memory will live on through all of the countless gifts of love made by her.
She is survived by her husband John, sons Mike and Tom, eight grandchildren, sister Carolyn (Leroy) Gray and brother Lloyd (Jeanine) Johnson, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents and an infant grandson Philip Piazza.
Memorial services were held Sept. 5, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, Ariz., where a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sept. 11, 2019