ARLINGTON - Marsha Ann Thomas, 60, of Arlington, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Oelwein Health Care Center after a courageous fight with cancer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2-6?p.m. at the Arlington Community Center in Arlington. Burial services will be held at a later date.
Marsha Ann Thomas was born on Nov. 11, 1958 in Manchester, Iowa. On April 18, 1998 she was united in marriage to John Charles Thomas.
Marsha was employed by Starmont Community Schools as the Food Service Director. She enjoyed cooking and baking, entertaining friends and family, bonfires, crafting with her husband, and spending time at the cabin on the Mississippi River with her husband, friends and family. She was well known for her decorated sugar cookies and cakes. Marsha's love for her family was endless and she had a special spot in her heart for her grandchildren.
Marsha is survived by her three children Angie (Chris) Henry, Dustin (Brenda) Bond, and Eric (Stephanie) Bond all of Arlington; 6 grandchildren Madelyn, Nicholas, Olivia, Payton and Maxwell Henry and Avery Bond; parents Larry and Judy Gaffney of Waterloo; 5 siblings Mark (Jane) Haigh, Mike (Karla) Haigh, Marlus LaKose, Mitch (Leslie) Gaffney, and Michelle (Jeff) Soules, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Marsha was preceded in death by her husband John Thomas, infant daughter Brandy Bond, brother in law Daniel LaKose, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 26, 2019