Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services
625 Main St
Mc Gregor, IA 52157
(563) 873-3551
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Bickel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Bickel

Send Flowers
Marsha Bickel Obituary
MCGREGOR - Marsha Bickel, 70, of McGregor, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 5-8 p.m. at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and one hour before services at the church Friday.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at First Congregational Church, McGregor, with the Rev. William Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Marsha's honor may be made to the McGregor Public Library.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.