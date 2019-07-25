|
|
|
MCGREGOR - Marsha Bickel, 70, of McGregor, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Crossing Rivers Health, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 5-8 p.m. at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor, and one hour before services at the church Friday.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at First Congregational Church, McGregor, with the Rev. William Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Memorials in Marsha's honor may be made to the McGregor Public Library.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on July 25, 2019