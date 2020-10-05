June 3, 1945 - Oct. 1, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Marsha K. Quass, 75, of rural Independence, died at her home Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. She was born June 3, 1945, in Independence, to Ralph Henry and Lucille Virginia (Scott) Williams. Marriage: March 21, 1964, to Ronald Dean Quass, Sr., at Independence. Her husband survives, along with a son Ronald Jr., and daughter Julie (Chad) Weber, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three sisters and a brother.
Private funeral services are Monday, Oct. 5, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence, with burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.