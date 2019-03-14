ARLINGTON - Marvin Eugene Gamm, 84, of Arlington, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Dec. 19, 1934, at home on a farm near Arlington, the son of Elmer and Iva (Smith) Gamm, where he attended rural country school, worked on his parents' farm, and helped other local farmers.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Eugene Gamm.
On April 7, 1957, Marvin was united in marriage to Arlene Bahe at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Artesian. Three children were born to this union. After their marriage, Marvin worked for Leonard and Ruth Gamm, Tim Hamlett, and Bill Heubner before the family bought their own farm near Lamont and later Arlington, where they farmed for 43 years. Marvin served in the Army National Guard from 1957 through 1963. He and Arlene were members of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader.
Marvin enjoyed custom farming and refurbishing tractors. He loved troubleshooting and figuring out the problem with the tractors. Marvin was always willing to help out anyone. September 26, 2010, stands as one of the most important dates in his life, as he gave his life to Jesus on that day.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Arlene; 3 children, Sharon (Jerry) Miller of Manchester, Sandy (Mike) Ross of Arlington, and Brenda (Chris) Keppler of Strawberry Point; 8 grandchildren, Brent (Tami) Miller of Readlyn, Heather (Dustin) Knight of LaPorte City, Sarah (Chris) Whittle of Elkader, Rachel (Tyler) Schuman of Earlville, Kelsey (Matt) Contreras of Urbandale, Ariell (Jared) Funk of Elkader, Dillon (Emily) Keppler of Marshalltown, and Kyle (Allison) Feldmann of Garnavillo; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; his sister, Marilyn Shaffer of Arlington; two brothers, LaVern Gamm of California and Dean (Audrey) Gamm of Arlington, and many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Reynold Shaffer, and a nephew, Kevin Gamm.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader, with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Interment with military rites will be held at Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington. His grandchildren will be casket bearers.
Friends may visit 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends may also visit one hour before the funeral service Saturday at the church.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
628 Commercial St
Strawberry Point, IA 52076
(563) 933-2500
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 14, 2019