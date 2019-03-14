Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin Eugene Gamm. View Sign

ARLINGTON - Marvin Eugene Gamm, 84, of Arlington, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Dec. 19, 1934, at home on a farm near Arlington, the son of Elmer and Iva (

On April 7, 1957, Marvin was united in marriage to Arlene Bahe at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Artesian. Three children were born to this union. After their marriage, Marvin worked for Leonard and Ruth Gamm, Tim Hamlett, and Bill Heubner before the family bought their own farm near Lamont and later Arlington, where they farmed for 43 years. Marvin served in the Army National Guard from 1957 through 1963. He and Arlene were members of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader.

Marvin enjoyed custom farming and refurbishing tractors. He loved troubleshooting and figuring out the problem with the tractors. Marvin was always willing to help out anyone. September 26, 2010, stands as one of the most important dates in his life, as he gave his life to Jesus on that day.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Arlene; 3 children, Sharon (Jerry) Miller of Manchester, Sandy (Mike) Ross of Arlington, and Brenda (Chris) Keppler of Strawberry Point; 8 grandchildren, Brent (Tami) Miller of Readlyn, Heather (Dustin) Knight of LaPorte City, Sarah (Chris) Whittle of Elkader, Rachel (Tyler) Schuman of Earlville, Kelsey (Matt) Contreras of Urbandale, Ariell (Jared) Funk of Elkader, Dillon (Emily) Keppler of Marshalltown, and Kyle (Allison) Feldmann of Garnavillo; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; his sister, Marilyn Shaffer of Arlington; two brothers, LaVern Gamm of California and Dean (Audrey) Gamm of Arlington, and many nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Reynold Shaffer, and a nephew, Kevin Gamm.

Online condolences may be sent to

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader, with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Interment with military rites will be held at Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington. His grandchildren will be casket bearers.

Friends may visit 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends may also visit one hour before the funeral service Saturday at the church.

ARLINGTON - Marvin Eugene Gamm, 84, of Arlington, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. He was born Dec. 19, 1934, at home on a farm near Arlington, the son of Elmer and Iva ( Smith ) Gamm, where he attended rural country school, worked on his parents' farm, and helped other local farmers.On April 7, 1957, Marvin was united in marriage to Arlene Bahe at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Artesian. Three children were born to this union. After their marriage, Marvin worked for Leonard and Ruth Gamm, Tim Hamlett, and Bill Heubner before the family bought their own farm near Lamont and later Arlington, where they farmed for 43 years. Marvin served in the Army National Guard from 1957 through 1963. He and Arlene were members of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader.Marvin enjoyed custom farming and refurbishing tractors. He loved troubleshooting and figuring out the problem with the tractors. Marvin was always willing to help out anyone. September 26, 2010, stands as one of the most important dates in his life, as he gave his life to Jesus on that day.Survivors include his wife of nearly 62 years, Arlene; 3 children, Sharon (Jerry) Miller of Manchester, Sandy (Mike) Ross of Arlington, and Brenda (Chris) Keppler of Strawberry Point; 8 grandchildren, Brent (Tami) Miller of Readlyn, Heather (Dustin) Knight of LaPorte City, Sarah (Chris) Whittle of Elkader, Rachel (Tyler) Schuman of Earlville, Kelsey (Matt) Contreras of Urbandale, Ariell (Jared) Funk of Elkader, Dillon (Emily) Keppler of Marshalltown, and Kyle (Allison) Feldmann of Garnavillo; 14 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; his sister, Marilyn Shaffer of Arlington; two brothers, LaVern Gamm of California and Dean (Audrey) Gamm of Arlington, and many nieces and nephews.Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Reynold Shaffer, and a nephew, Kevin Gamm.Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-muller.com. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Grace Evangelical Free Church in Elkader, with Pastor Lee Smith officiating. Interment with military rites will be held at Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington. His grandchildren will be casket bearers.Friends may visit 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Strawberry Point. Friends may also visit one hour before the funeral service Saturday at the church. Funeral Home Leonard-Muller Funeral Home

628 Commercial St

Strawberry Point , IA 52076

(563) 933-2500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for Oelwein Daily Register Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close