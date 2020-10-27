1/1
Marvin Harold "Bud" Thomas
1933 - 2020
July 22, 1933 - Oct. 25, 2020
OELWEIN - Marvin "Bud" Thomas, 87, of Oelwein passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4-6?p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Funeral services will begin at 11:30?a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens north of Hazleton. Memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Marvin Harold Thomas was born July 22, 1933 in rural Sumner, to parents Carl and Mabel (Zupke) Thomas. He graduated from Sumner High School. Bud then served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps. In 1968, Bud established Thomas Electric in Oelwein. He was united in marriage with Zebbie Davis whom passed away Dec. 9, 1987. On Oct. 29, 1988 he was united in marriage with Nancy (Wood-Nish) Heiserman at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the American Legion. Bud enjoyed travelling and was a very kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew, and continue to love him.
Left to celebrate Bud's life are his wife Nancy; his son Marty (Deb) Thomas of Oelwein; his stepdaughter Becky (Brian) Meisgeier of Arlington; his grandchildren: Jake Voshell, Erika Scheffert, Bailey Scheffert, Ethan Thomas, Jared Meisgeier, Kenna Meisgeier and Natalie Nish; his two great-grandchildren; his sister Jeanette (Vern) Nielsen of Montana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Zebbie Thomas (1987); his daughter Dawnette Voshell (2009); and his brother Duane Thomas.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4653
