INDEPENDENCE - Mary Alice Scribner, 98, of Des Moines, formerly of Independence, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at home. She was born March 2, 1921 at Lost Nation, Iowa, to John and Ada Pearl Snyder. Marriage: to Vernon Scribner in 1943 at Nashua. Survivors: 3 daughters, 1 son, 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 great, great-grandchildren, a sister and 2 brothers.
Graveside services will be 11?a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Hazleton Cemetery in Hazleton. Visitation will be one-half hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on May 10, 2019