Service Information Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein 221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614 Oelwein , IA 50662 (319)-283-4922 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Peace Lutheran Church Oelwein , IA Funeral service 11:00 AM Peace Lutheran Church Oelwein , IA

OELWEIN - Mary Ann (Jensen) Olander, 95, of Oelwein, died Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Oelwein.

Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein with the Rev. Michael Holmen officiating. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.

Visitation will be 4 – 6?p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein and for one hour before the service on Saturday.

The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be given in her name to Peace Lutheran Church.

Online obituary at

Mary Ann Jensen was born on a farm in Bremer County, near Oran, Iowa on Oct. 11, 1923 the daughter of Oscar T. and Josephine (Rueckert) Jensen. Ann was baptized at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairbank. She attended Oran Consolidated School and graduated in the class of 1940. She continued her education at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, at Upper Iowa University in Fayette and at the

Ann was a member of the N.E.A. and I.S.E.A. She was a charter member of Peace Lutheran Church in Oelwein where she taught Sunday school and weekday Christian education classes. Ann was a charter member of Peace Mission Circle, member of L.W.M.L., and a member of N.A.R.V.R.E.

Mary Ann is survived by her 2 sons: Ronald D. Olander of Oelwein and the Rev. Charles P. (Nancy) Olander of Beason, Illinois; 5 grandchildren: Russel Olander, Ronald Olander, Tamara White (Doug Newman), Timothy (Anjie) Olander and Erin (Joshua Spain) Olander; 4 great grandchildren: Samantha White, Luke White, Jackson Olander and Sophie-Grace Olander; 3 step grandchildren: Sara (Jason) Netzley, Christopher (Norah) Baker and Laura (Tyler) Bickel; 4 step great grandchildren: Evelyn, Eleanore and Moira Baker and Lucy Bickel; 3 sisters: Arlene McLaren of Independence, Jane Meyer of New Albin and Kay Schwarz of Daytona Beach, Florida; 3 brothers: Lee (Phyllis) Jensen of Mitchellville, Maryland, Dr. Kenneth (Norma) Jensen of Cedar Rapids and Jim Jensen of Independence; sister-in-law: Marilyn Jensen of Marshalltown and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on Feb. 21, 2009, infant sister: Darlene Jensen, sister, Grace Albrecht, her brothers: Rollis Jensen, Dale Jensen, John Jensen, Paul Jensen, Bob Jensen, Dr. Tom Jensen and an infant brother.

