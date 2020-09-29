Nov. 27, 1948 - Sept. 24, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Mary Lou Lawless, 71, of Independence, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. She was born Nov. 27, 1948, in Oelwein, to Paul Harold and Anne Louise (Aylsworth) Newton. Marriage: June 17, 1967, to David Warren Lawless in Independence (d. 2018). Survivors: daughter Lisa (Roger) Fischels, three grandchildren and two sisters.
Memorial services are 10?a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at White Funeral Home in Independence with the Rev. Bob Solon officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-7?p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.