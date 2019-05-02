Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia "Pat" (Candee) Nus. View Sign Service Information Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Arlington - Arlington 731 Clay Street Arlington , IA 50662 (319)-283-4922 Graveside service 1:30 PM Taylorsville Cemetery Arlington , IA View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services St. John Lutheran Church Arlington , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ARLINGTON - Mary Patricia "Pat" Nus passed away on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. She died peacefully in her home in Cedar Park, Texas.

Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Taylorsville Cemetery, rural Arlington. Family and friends will gather at St. John Lutheran Church in Arlington following the graveside service for a time of fellowship. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Arlington is assisting the family.

Pat was born April 13, 1927 in Volga, Iowa, the daughter of Roy and Hazel Candee. Pat graduated from Volga High School in 1944 and went on to earn her teaching certificate from Upper Iowa University in 1946. She held several teaching positions in Iowa, including in Arlington and Iowa City.

Pat married Vern Nus in 1949. They were married for 62 years, until his death in 2011. She is survived by a son Jon, daughter-in-law, Judi, and step-granddaughter, Michele all of Tucson, Arizona.

Pat also lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Vestal, NY before moving to Cedar Park, Texas in 1981. In Cedar Rapids, she worked for Collins Radio. With the move to New York in 1961, Pat left the workforce to become a full-time wife and mother.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Pat was an avid reader. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and travel. In 1999, she and Vern drove from Cedar Park to Fairbanks, Alaska on a two-month vacation.

Pat and Vern enjoyed square dancing. They were members of various clubs and attended Square Dance conventions all over the United States for over 30 years.

Pat also had a love for birds – particularly cardinals. She loved to feed them and watch them eat from her kitchen window.

Memorials may be made to the .

