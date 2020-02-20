Home

Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Oelwein, IA
Mercedes Arlene "Mert" (Kramer) Duffy


1927 - 2020
Mercedes Arlene "Mert" (Kramer) Duffy Obituary
GUTTENBERG - Mercedes "Mert" Duffy, 93, of Guttenberg passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg.
Services will be in Oelwein at the American Legion on Monday, Feb. 24. Prayer service will be at noon with a Celebration of Life with food and drink immediately following.
Mercedes Arlene Kramer was born Jan. 11, 1927 in Allison, Iowa, to parents Ed and Elsie (Toll) Kramer. She graduated from Maynard High School. On April 21, 1947 she was united in marriage to Raymond Duffy at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein. Mert was a retired secretary from Hub City Implement in Oelwein.
Mert enjoyed living along the Mississippi, fishing, boating, and everything that river life encompassed. At 93 years of age, she was very independent and active, enjoying life to the fullest.
Left to celebrate Mert's life are: Daryl Westcott, her loving companion; her children, Jeannette (Doug Burkey) Hoth of Oelwein, Carolyn (Jeff) Minnich of Carroll, and David Duffy of Marengo; her grandchildren: Jodi (David) Allen, John (Madonna) Hoth, Jennifer (Bob) McMurrin, David (Piper) Keinroth, Jeff (Lisa) Keinroth, and Nick (Jamie Hawker) Duffy; 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her siblings, Lavon Thomas and Dale Kramer, and a son-in-law, Larry Hoth.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 20, 2020
