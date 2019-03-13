Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miriam Lois (Schlatter) Fritz. View Sign

HAWKEYE - Miriam L. Fritz, 97, of West Union and formerly of Hawkeye, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Traditions of West Union.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye with the Rev. Ginny Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Hawkeye Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, at Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Hawkeye and for one-hour preceding services at the church Saturday. Miriam's family suggests memorials may be made in her name to the American Legion in Hawkeye, Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, or St. Croix Hospice. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Miriam's family. Online condolences may be left at

Miriam Lois Schlatter, was born the second child of three on Aug. 23, 1921, to Louis and Emma (Belschner) Schlatter. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye and confirmed there in 1937. She was raised on a farm near Hawkeye and attended country school near Hawkeye as well. She graduated in 1939 from Hawkeye High School.

Miriam worked in homes in the area, caring for newborns to the elderly. After a bout with rheumatic fever she worked as a nurse's aide from 1942-1946 at Mankato, Minnesota. Miriam was active in church where she met Leo Fritz. Leo had enlisted in the Navy, so they were married on his return, Nov. 24, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

They moved to the family farm north of Hawkeye in 1950. Miriam worked at the Fayette County Home and then the Hawkeye Meat Locker. At the age of 59 she became a licensed CNA and worked 5 years at the Good Samaritan Society in West Union.

Leo and Miriam moved to Hawkeye in 1990. Leo passed away Nov. 30, 1997. Miriam moved to Traditions in December 2009, where she enjoyed all activities and made many dear friends. Miriam was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Martha Circle, and lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading, crafts, painting, baking, puzzles, playing cards, and visits from family friends … especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Miriam was preceded in death by parents, Louis and Emma Belschner Schlatter; husband, Leo Fritz; two sisters, Evalyn Lueder and Joyce Barber; and two nephews, George and Kenneth Lueder.

She is survived by 3 sons, Paul (Eileen) Fritz of Oelwein, Dean (Linda) Fritz of Hawkeye, and Gene (Jo) Fritz of Prior Lake, Minnesota. She leaves 7 grandchildren, Mark (Christy) Fritz of Jordan, Minnesota, Lenny (Heidi) Fritz of Oelwein, Farrah (Dean Popowski) Fritz of West Union; Ryan (Kellyn) Fritz of Burnsville, Minnesota, Bradley (Daniel Newbold) Fritz of Chicago, Illinois, Angela (Jason) Lee of Prior Lake, Minnesota and Jaclyn (Kyle) Krivachek of Fredericksburg; 11 great-grandchildren, Tim, Katie, and Leo Fritz, Darrian Fritz, Daijanell Wafford, Tyrell and Indego Lee, Tanner Fritz, Jacob Fritz, Reece and Mara Krivachek; and 1 great-great-grandson, Isaac Fritz.





207 S 1St St

Hawkeye , IA 52147

