HAZLETON - Nancy "Cookie" Juchem, 86, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1933 in Hoboken, New Jersey. She married Robert S. Juchem Oct. 14, 1950. Together, they were blessed with 6 kids, Robert Jr., Ronald, Nancy, Richie, Michael, and Deborah. The family moved to Iowa in 1976.
Cookie enjoyed life and her family. She was spunky, quick witted and had a large presence in any room she entered. She had a strange talent for yodeling and playing bingo was her favorite past time. She was Hazleton's favorite baby-sitter, and quickly became all of the kids' additional grandmother.
Celebration of life will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Hazleton, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 4-6?p.m. A fellowship with family and close friends will be 4-5?p.m. with services for the public starting at 5.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Juchem; her sons, Robert Jr., Ronald (Lou) and Michael in infancy; daughter, Nancy; granddaughter, April Rose Juchem; grandson-in-law Thomas Latham.
She is survived by her children, Richard Juchem and Deborah (Delbie) Potter, the loves of her life, grandson Mikey Potter and great-grandson Vincent Potter; daughter-in-law Robbie Juchem; grandchildren, Ronald Jr. (Kristin), Nancy and Iris (whom she raised as daughters), Missy (Dan), Keith (Darlene) and Jennifer (Jordan), many great-grandchildren, and special friend Tasha.
She was loved by all, and will be deeply missed.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Feb. 21, 2020