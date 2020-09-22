1/1
Neva "Edith" (Doty) Miller
1920 - 2020
Oct. 24, 1920 - Sept. 19, 2020
OELWEIN - Neva "Edith" Miller, 99, of rural Oelwein, died Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be 1?p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Pastor Roland Waterman officiating. Interment will be in Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein.
Visitation will be 11?a.m. to 1?p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to her family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home. Relatives and friends not able to attend the service are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website, by mail, text or phone.
Neva Edith Doty was born Oct. 24, 1920 in her family home in Oelwein, the daughter of William LeRoy and Maud Lillian (Moore) Doty. She graduated from Oelwein High School in the class of 1939. Edith was united in marriage to Wayne Earl Miller on Sept. 6, 1943, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. She worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Oelwein for five years. Edith was a homemaker and farmed with Wayne.
Edith was the oldest living member of the First Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday School and was the craft person for Vacation Bible School for many years. She had formerly been a member of the Oelwein Women's Club, was the American Red Cross Blood Drive Coordinator for 35 years, operated an abused women's shelter in Oelwein for eight years and was proud to be a breast cancer survivor since 1992.
Edith is survived by her four sons: Vic (Shari) Miller of Oelwein, Gordon (Kim) Miller of Holstein, Marc (Theresa) Miller of Oelwein and Tim (Cindy) Miller of Oelwein; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband on April 27, 2003, daughter-in-law: Marilyn Miller; three brothers: Noel Doty at infancy, Clifford Doty and Burl Doty; and two sisters: Ila Garrison and Iona Reise.

Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 22, 2020.
September 22, 2020
Sincere condolences to all. May she rest in peace. We'll be praying for her & your family. May God bless.
Nancy & Lyle Miller
Friend
September 21, 2020
Sorry we won't be there mom is working that day from the kiels on corner
Candy Kiel
September 21, 2020

We're so sorry to hear of your loss. Edith was a great lady, and we're very glad to have known her.
Bob & Denise Glew
Friend
September 21, 2020
Tim, Cindy, and the rest of the Miller family. I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your mom. She was a great lady. She was always kind and spoke to you when you saw her. May all the great memories you have of her get you through the rough days ahead. Love and hugs!
RIP Edith!
Terri (Fauser) Kauten
Friend
September 21, 2020
So very sorry for your families loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Vickie Buckman
September 21, 2020
Heaven has gained another angel. I remember her from the many blood drives in Oelwein. My sympathy to the family & to classmates Cindy & Theresa. Prayers to all.
Suzette (Hurst) Foster
Acquaintance
