MARQUETTE - Norbert Joseph Hammes, 83, of Marquette, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, with a 7 p.m. scripture service at St. Mary Catholic Church in McGregor. Visitation will also be held one hour before mass Thursday at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the church with the Rev. Nils de Jesus Hernandez as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be left with: www.graufuneralhomes.com. Thornburg – Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Oct. 8, 2019