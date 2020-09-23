1/
Pamela S. (Wilkinson) Carlson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 4, 1948 - Sept. 18, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Pamela S. Carlson, 72, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was born March 4, 1948, to James William and Iola Mae (Bergeson) Wilkinson. Marriage: June 14, 1969, to Stuart Reed Carlson in Janesville, Wisconsin (d. 2017). Survivors: three children, Carla, Paula, James, three grandchildren, stepmother Dorothy Wilkinson, four brothers, eight sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pamela's life will take place at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA 50644
(319) 334-2595
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved