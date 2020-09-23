March 4, 1948 - Sept. 18, 2020
INDEPENDENCE - Pamela S. Carlson, 72, of Independence, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was born March 4, 1948, to James William and Iola Mae (Bergeson) Wilkinson. Marriage: June 14, 1969, to Stuart Reed Carlson in Janesville, Wisconsin (d. 2017). Survivors: three children, Carla, Paula, James, three grandchildren, stepmother Dorothy Wilkinson, four brothers, eight sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pamela's life will take place at a later date. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.