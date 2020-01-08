Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
Pasquale Dominic "Peter" Greco


1930 - 2020
Pasquale Dominic "Peter" Greco Obituary
OELWEIN - Peter D. Greco, 89, of Oelwein, died on Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2020 at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Funeral service will be 11?a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, with Deacon Jim Patera officiating. Graveside military service will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Visitation is 3-5?p.m. Thursday and for one hour before the service Friday at the funeral home, where a rosary service will be held at 4?p.m. Thursday.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Pasquale Dominic Greco was born June 22, 1930 in Oelwein, the son of Louis and Julia (DeDeco) Greco. He graduated from Oelwein High School in the class of 1948. Peter proudly served in the United States Marine Corp in Korea for three years. Peter was united in marriage to Iva Carol Kirkpatrick on Jan. 26, 1957 in Osage, Iowa. Peter worked for the Chicago Great Western, Chicago Northwestern, and the Rock Island Railroads in the signal department, retiring in 1990.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Oelwein American Legion. Peter enjoyed gardening, cooking Italian food, helping the neighborhood Italians and spending time with his grandchildren.
Peter is survived by his wife Iva Greco of Oelwein; 2 daughters: Julie (Jerry) Foxhoven of Clive and Kathleen Greco of Oelwein; 3 grandchildren: Heather (Ben) Sims, P.J. (Becky) Foxhoven and Tony (Aenea) Foxhoven; 4 great grandchildren: Brandon Sims, Carlie Sims, Naomi Foxhoven and Freya Foxhoven and several nieces and nephews.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Sam Greco and Anthony Greco.
Published in Oelwein Daily Register on Jan. 8, 2020
